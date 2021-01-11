Head-To-Head Analysis: (NYSE:NTN) & Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and (NYSE:NTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula One Group and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.31 $106.00 million ($1.35) -27.87 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Formula One Group and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 0 0 0 0 N/A

Formula One Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Formula One Group beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

