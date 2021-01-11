Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Head to Head Comparison

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Cellect Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 1.49 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Cellect Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Cellect Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -125.82% -7.06% Cellect Biotechnology N/A -96.85% -74.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Cellect Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology beats Plus Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische UniversitÃ¤t Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

