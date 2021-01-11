BidaskClub Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Buy

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

LNTH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 185.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

