Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LTHM. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

LTHM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

