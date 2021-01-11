Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 63,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

