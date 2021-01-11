Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $98.98 on Friday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $593,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $451,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,800 shares of company stock worth $5,920,551. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palomar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

