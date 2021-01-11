Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $798,000.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. BidaskClub raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

