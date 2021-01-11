Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $840,126.68 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CFX opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

