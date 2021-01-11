Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Sells $1,244,300.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

TRTN stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Triton International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

