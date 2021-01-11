Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

