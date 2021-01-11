Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,028 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.