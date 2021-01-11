Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.