Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

