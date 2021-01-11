Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $136.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

