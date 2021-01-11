Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

