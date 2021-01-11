Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE CBT opened at $48.14 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

