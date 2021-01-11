Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 32,867 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

