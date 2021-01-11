Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $285.74 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

