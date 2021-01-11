Diversified Trust Co Has $467,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $202.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $1,281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,511,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.