LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,295. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $65.02 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.