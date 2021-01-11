Diversified Trust Co Has $581,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 279,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

