Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $498.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.