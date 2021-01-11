State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $179.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

