BidaskClub Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Buy

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicom by 54.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

