Sanofi’s (SNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.45 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,912,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.