The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

