TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,335.00

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,321 ($17.26), with a volume of 15476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £658.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

