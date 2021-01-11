Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $144.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

