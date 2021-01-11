Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €152.13 ($178.97).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €139.36 and a 200 day moving average of €139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a one year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a one year high of €168.60 ($198.35).

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

