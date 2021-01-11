Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €152.13 ($178.97).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €139.36 and a 200 day moving average of €139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a one year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a one year high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

