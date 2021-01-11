JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

EPA:BN opened at €53.02 ($62.38) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.64. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

