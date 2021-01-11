JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

EPA:BN opened at €53.02 ($62.38) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.64. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

