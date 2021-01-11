Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

