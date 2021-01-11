Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$3.50

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QST. Pi Financial lowered shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CVE:QST opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. Questor Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$73.36 million and a PE ratio of 670.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

