Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

