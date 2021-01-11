American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

