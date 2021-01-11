FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of COF stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.