Boston Scientific Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 783.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after buying an additional 488,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

