FuelCell Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

