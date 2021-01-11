Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Givaudan in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

