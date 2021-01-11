Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.39.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.37.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

