Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$2.75 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMMC. Cormark boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.38.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$2.42. The company has a market cap of C$489.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

