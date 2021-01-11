Canaccord Genuity Upgrades CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEU. ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.84.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

TSE CEU opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$364.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.