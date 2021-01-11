The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$64.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$66.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$71.70 target price (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.02.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0000005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

