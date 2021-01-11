Head to Head Comparison: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) versus Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 3.60% 33.13% 7.58% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Newmark Group and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential downside of 10.74%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmark Group and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.22 billion 0.58 $117.31 million $1.62 4.43 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name. It occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of February 27, 2020, it operated approximately 480 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

