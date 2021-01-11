-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). GDS also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,965,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

