Comparing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.71% 6.05% 4.82% Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 88.58 $23.48 million $3.27 54.57 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.49 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $186.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.