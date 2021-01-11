Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 118.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

