Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Insider Ben Money Coutts Buys 54 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 54 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

On Friday, December 11th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 55 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £147.95 ($193.30).

On Friday, November 13th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 60 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

CAY stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market cap of £154.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

