Insider Buying: The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Insider Buys £598.40 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) insider Mark George bought 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81).

Mark George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mark George purchased 67 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £151.42 ($197.83).

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.79) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The Gym Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.70).

About The Gym Group plc (GYM.L)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

