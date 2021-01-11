The Buckle, Inc.’s December Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 8.4% in the month of December. The Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other The Buckle news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,505.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.02%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Buckle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

