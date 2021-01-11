C3.ai, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 18th. C3.ai had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $651,000,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. During C3.ai’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $143.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

